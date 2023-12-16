Boston mayor posts photo of controversial ‘electeds of color’ party despite criticism

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has proudly posted a photo of all the attendees of her “electeds of color” holiday party despite the gathering coming in for heavy criticism for excluding white lawmakers.

Wu, 38, who is the city’s first Asian-American mayor, posted a photo to Instagram of 17 people smiling and sitting around a dinner table at the exclusive bash which took place Wednesday.

“Last night was my turn to host the annual holiday dinner for Boston’s elected officials of color – a special moment to appreciate that our affinity group now includes leadership across city, state, county, and federal offices,” Wu wrote in the caption alongside the photo.

