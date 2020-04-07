GATEWAYPUNDIT

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) announced on Sunday strict new measures for the city to curtail spread of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus. The measures include a nightly curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with exceptions for essential workers, the urging of wearing of masks in public, the closure of city park areas with sporting fields and courts and the discouragement of ‘high risk’ people from walking or even being outside. The measures will be in effect from Monday, April 4 through Monday, May 4.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced strict new measures for social and physical distancing for residents in the City of Boston, in an effort to curb the anticipated peak of COVID-19 in the coming days. The new measures align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local public health officials, and if followed by all residents, are expected to reduce the impact and spread of COVID-19.

