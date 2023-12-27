Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home is ‘swatted’ on Christmas Day just weeks after hosting controversial ‘no whites’ holiday party for ‘electeds of color’

Boston’s party-throwing mayor faced some uninvited guests on Christmas Day when police banged on her door in response to a hoax shooting report.

Michelle Wu was swatted as she sat at home with her family less by a malicious caller than two weeks after she was dubbed ‘Wu Klux Klan’ for throwing a controversial ‘no whites’ party for ‘electeds of color’.

The caller told police that he had shot his wife at the $850,000 house in the tony Rosindale district after coming home to find her cheating on him.

Moments later the Democrat mayor answered her door to find police with guns drawn and two ambulances outside.

‘For better or worse my family are a bit used to it by now, and we have a good system with the department,’ Wu told WBUR.

