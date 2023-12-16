Boston Mayor Michelle Wu shows off photo from ‘electeds of color’ holiday party after defending gathering: ‘A special moment’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu proudly shared a photo of the controversial “electeds of color” holiday party she hosted on Wednesday, showcasing all the smiling government officials of minority backgrounds at the “no whites” gathering.

“Last night was my turn to host the annual holiday dinner for Boston’s elected officials of color—a special moment to appreciate that our affinity group now includes leadership across city, state, county, and federal offices,” Wu wrote in a caption alongside the photo on Instagram.

Wu, 38, came under fire earlier this week when her director of City Council Relations Denise DosSantos emailed the party’s exclusive invitation to all members of the City Council instead of only the “electeds of color.”

