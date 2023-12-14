Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defends ‘electeds of color’ holiday party after invitation backlash: ‘Honest mistake’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended holding a holiday party for “electeds of color” just hours before hosting the controversial gathering inside the city’s official reception hall Wednesday.Wu admitted it was a mistake that every member of the Boston City Council received invitations to the controversial holiday party, and had already talked to those that were uninvited.“We had individual conversations with everyone so people understand that it was truly just an honest mistake that went out in typing the email field,” Wu told reporters.

Wu, Boston’s first female of color and Asian American mayor, came under fire when her director of City Council relations, Denise DosSantos, sent an exclusive party invitation to all members of the City Council instead of just the select invitees.Boston’s City Council is comprised of six minority and seven white members.

READ MORE