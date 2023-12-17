Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates ‘Breaking Down Barriers’ with ‘No Whites’ Holiday Party

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) proudly posted a photo from her no-whites-allowed “Electeds of Color” holiday party amid backlash over the exclusionary event.

Wu, the city’s first Asian-American mayor, posted an image to her Instagram account Friday, showing a group of smiling colleagues at the dinner party. No white people, including Wu’s white husband, were pictured.

“Last night was my turn to host the annual holiday dinner for Boston’s elected officials of color – a special moment to appreciate that our affinity group now includes leadership across city, state, county, and federal offices,” the Democrat mayor wrote in the caption.

The segregated party, which took place Wednesday, came under fire when emails leaked showing how white elected officials were accidentally invited, then uninvited from the “of color” only gathering.

