A Boston Marathon runner was caught on a doorbell camera Monday dropping their shorts on someone’s front lawn in order to relieve themselves during the 26.2-mile race.

More than 30,000 marathoners partook in the annual run from Hopkinton, Mass. to downtown Boston, with many of them finishing in three, four, five hours or more — and often forgoing a bathroom break.

But for at least one runner, that was simply too long to wait.

In the video, the marathon participant can be seen standing in the far corner of the front lawn, dropping their pants and squatting down.

