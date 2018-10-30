DAILY MAIL:

Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger Jr. has been killed behind bars shortly after he was transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia. He was 89.

Bulger was listed as transferred on Tuesday to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

Multiple federal sources told NBC News that Bulger is dead.

Boston-based reporter Michele McPhee, citing sources, said on Tuesday that Bulger had been killed behind bars in the facility.

Richard Heldreth, the president of the corrections officers’ union at Hazelton, told WVNews that a male inmate had been slain there overnight, but was unable to immediately confirm the inmate’s identity.

Organized crime boss Bulger had been convicted of killing at least 11 people and was serving a life sentence.