Boston college professor’s daughter, son-in-law among dead in Israel: Couple died jumping on teenage son to save him from hail of bullets

A Boston college professor’s daughter and son-in-law were among those killed in Israel after a series of fierce attacks from Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Professor Ilan Troen, 83, had recently retired from his role at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, and moved to Israel to be with his family. The Boston-born academic recalled how his daughter and son-in-law were killed by gunmen from the Gaza strip on Saturday – and how the pair managed to save their teenage son by flinging their bodies over him. The family were together in a secure room inside their home when in was penetrated by Hamas fighters. The young boy, Troen’s grandson, was shot in the abdomen and is in hospital. More than 600 Israelis are now feared dead and thousands more have been injured following an unprecedented attack by militants. The Jewish nation is now raining down fire in a ruthless counteroffensive following the barbaric attacks.

READ MORE