A harrowing video from the Boston Children’s Hospital claims that children can know that they are transgender “from the minute they were born, practically.”

The video was made by Dr. Jeremi Carswell, the Director of the Gender Multispeciality Service at the Boston Children’s Hospital.

The Boston Children’s Hospital is associated with Harvard University and was the first to establish a clinic that specifically focused on “transgender health” in a pediatric setting.

In the video, Carswell makes the startling claim that “A child will often know that they are transgender from the moment that they have any ability to express themselves.” She continues and doubles down, remarking, “They knew from the minute they were born, practically.”

Breitbart News previously revealed that Carswell has received thousands of dollars in compensation for consulting on behalf of Endo Pharmaceuticals, a company that makes a drug that is used off-label as a puberty blocker for children who are considered to be transgender.

An academic paper, authored in part by Carswell, had to be corrected after it was incorrectly asserted that the researchers had no conflict of interest.

Carswell is just one of many doctors to have received significant compensation from the companies that manufacture puberty blockers.

Carswell’s consultation regarded the drug Supprelin LA, which is used as a puberty blocker. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently warned that Supprelin LA can cause swelling of the brain and loss of vision.

