Boston, Chicago: Blue Cities Turning Major Airports into Migrant Shelters

The city of Boston has begun housing hundreds of illegal border crossers at Logan International Airport, even in the face of Massport’s Interim CEO’s claims that the airport was “not an appropriate place” to house migrants.

In November, Interim CEO Ed Freni insisted that the airport not be used for the purpose.

“We have to emphasize that Logan is not an appropriate place to house people,” he said, according to WBZ-TV.

But even at that point, the state had been shunting illegals into the airport for three months, even before state officials were saying that the state shelter system was reaching its limits.

The migrants have kept coming, despite the claims that they shouldn’t be there.

On Mon., Mass. Dem. Gov. Maura Healey demanded that President Joe Biden loosen the federal purse strings, as more illegals began filling up the corridors around Logan.

