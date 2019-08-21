NEW YORK POST:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s gal pal Carrie Symonds has been barred from entering the US on business — apparently because of her trip to Somaliland last year, according to a report.

Symonds, 31, applied for entry to the US as part of her gig with Oceana, an environmental group that works to protect the world’s oceans, according to the Daily Mail.

It is believed American authorities denied Symonds’ request because of her visit to Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia that does not have diplomatic relations with the US, though the UK does, the news outlet reported.

She made the five-day trip last year with her friend Nimco Ali, a campaigner against female genital mutilation, and met with self-declared Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi to discuss women’s issues and ocean pollution.

It was unclear if Symonds applied for a US visa by using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which decides whether travelers can enter the country for 90 days without a formal visa providing they do not pose a security risk.