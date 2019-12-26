Whoever you are, wherever you are, and however you’re celebrating, have a very happy Christmas, and I’ll see you all again in the New Year. pic.twitter.com/h6xcxSUszv — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2019

Fox News

In his first Christmas message as Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson discussed the “good that is to come” under his leadership and committed to tackling the persecution of Christians around the world. “Today of all days I want us to remember those Christians around the world who are facing persecution. For them, Christmas Day will be marked in private, in secret, perhaps even in a prison cell. As prime minister, that’s something I want to change,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

