USA TODAY:

Boris Johnson succeeded Theresa May as Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday and the incoming leader faces a bumpy ride amid pressure to get the nation’s stalled exit from the European Union – known as Brexit – over the line.

Britain’s 77th prime minister will also have to deal with an escalating crisis with Iran.

American-born Johnson, 55, who enjoys a good relationship with President Donald Trump, becomes Britain’s 14th prime minister to serve under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. He will be the third leader from the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, including David Cameron – who called 2016’s controversial referendum on EU membership – charged with making sure that Brexit takes place.

In a brief address, Johnson said he would “deliver Brexit” and “unite the country.”

Johnson won about two-thirds of eligible votes in a weeks-long contest decided by an internal party vote by approximately 160,000 Conservative Party members after May stepped down over her handling of Brexit. Britain elects a party, not a leader, meaning the ruling party can change its leader and still remain the government of the day.

Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt, a close political ally of May’s.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!” Trump tweeted.