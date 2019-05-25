THE GUARDIAN:

Boris Johnson has thrown down the gauntlet to his Conservative leadership rivals by insisting the UK must leave the EU by the end of October with or without a deal, as he set out a hardline Brexit stance just hours after Theresa May announced her resignation.

Johnson is the favourite among Conservative members to take over as prime minister by the last week of July, but he will face competition from as many as 20 rivals.

The foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, was the first cabinet minister to say he would stand, while Dominic Raab, the former Brexit secretary, said he would take time to think about it over the weekend. The environment secretary, Michael Gove, and the home secretary, Sajid Javid, are also expected to announce leadership bids in the coming days.

The work and pensions secretary, Amber Rudd, ruled herself out of the race in an interview with the Telegraph: She said: “I am conscious that the Conservative party wants to have someone who they believe is very enthusiastic about Brexit … I don’t think this is my time at the moment.” Despite her remainer credentials, she did hint that she could back Johnson’s bid, saying they had worked together in the past and got on “perfectly well”.