U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a London hospital where he has battled coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said Thursday. “The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” the spokesman said. “He is in extremely good spirits.” Johnson told the public on March 27 that he tested positive for the virus and that he had “mild symptoms,” but he kept working in self-isolation — appearing at the doors of 10 Downing Street to applaud the National Health Service in the evening. He kept briefing the public in daily videos.

