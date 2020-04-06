NY POST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rushed into the intensive care unit in a London hospital Monday evening after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, his office said — and he has asked the foreign secretary to stand in for him. “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a statement from Johnson’s office said. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” it continued. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST