RT.com:

‘UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to increase police stop-and-search powers and to create an extra 10,000 places in prisons, saying he wants “criminals to be afraid – not the public.”

The jail cells will be created by building new prisons and expanding existing ones, in what the PM called a “long overdue” investment of up to £2.5 billion ($3 billion). Johnson said the pledge is to ensure he follows through on campaign promises to “properly punish” criminals.

🗣️ Prime Minister @BorisJohnson: “Today we’re announcing another 10,000 places in our prisons; a big building program for prisons.”

In the Mail on Sunday, Johnson wrote that he wanted to “improve the criminal justice system and make sure criminals are serving the time they are sentenced to” after it was revealed that some prisoners were automatically released halfway through their sentences due to overcrowding.

However, the PM is being accused of ignoring the causes of crime and pushing Britain, which already has the highest rate of imprisonment in Western Europe, toward an incarceration culture. The plan was deemed “great for headlines but crap for justice” by Labour MP David Lammy. Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow policing minister, Louise Haigh, claimed Britain’s criminal justice system is broken because of “Tory austerity, not ‘left wingers.’”