THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY

Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton — all these then-Senate Democrats voted for the Secure Fence Act of 2006 authorizing, in the words of the legislation, “operational control over the international land and maritime borders of the United States.”

Nitpicking has since ensued over the matter of a fence versus the matter of a wall. But the fact is: At one time, Democrats wanted to control U.S. borders, both land and sea.

Now?

“Illegal Immigration,” rang a July headline from Investor’s Business Daily. “Yes, Democrats Are Now The Party Of Open Borders.”

What a sad sack case the Democratic Party has become.

In July, the House voted on a bill that expressed the sense of Congress for “continued support for all United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and personnel who carry out the important mission of ICE,” as well as for the continued support for “all federal agencies, state law enforcement and military personnel who bring law and order to our nation’s borders.”