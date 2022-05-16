THE SUN:

RUSSIA has started deploying nuclear missiles toward its border with Finland in wake of the nation’s bold NATO bid.

Menacing mobile Iskander missiles were spotted being transported towards the dividing line as desperate Putin throws a troubling tantrum.

State media said Russia will have no choice but to arm themselves at the borderCredit: Russian Ministry of Defence

The Russian despot had warned Finland and Sweden that joining the Western alliance would be a “mistake” – but they have so far snubbed his grumbles.

After being given the cold shoulder by the two notoriously neutral nations, he seems to be resorting to desperate measures to save face.

Moscow has made it clear they will suffer the consequences of joining NATO, boasting they could wipe out Finland in “ten seconds”.

