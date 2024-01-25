BORDER SHOWDOWN: Republican Governors Across U.S. Stand with Texas Against Feds

A growing list of Republican governors announced they stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the State’s showdown against the Biden administration over the seized border park in Eagle Pass, Texas. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also stated his support.

A who’s who of Republican governors announced their support for the State of Texas and Governor Abbott’s fight against the Biden administration’s open border policies. The list includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin, and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

“Texas is trying to enforce our laws and uphold our sovereignty while the federal government is disregarding the law and ignoring its responsibility to protect our borders,” Gov. DeSantis posted on X.

Governor Kemp stated the State of Texas and Governor Abbott “have our full support.

“Enough is enough,” Kemp wrote. “Our southern border is in crisis thanks to the Biden administration’s refusal to do their job.”

READ MORE