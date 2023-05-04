Israel’s armed forces paid tribute to a Border Police dog killed in action Thursday morning in a special operation in Nablus. IDF soldiers carried out a raid against the terrorists who murdered the late Lucy, Maya, and Rina Dee in the Jordan Valley in early April. The canine, known as “Django,” was killed during an exchange of heavy crossfire.

At least three of the terrorists involved in carrying out the terror attack were killed by Israeli security forces, and they were later identified as Hassan Katan, Maad Mitzri and Ibrahim Hura. Katan and Mitzri were members of Hamas, and Hura was a key accomplice in the murders. A fourth Palestinian civilian bystander, Ziad Shuviri, was reportedly killed during the operation.

As the terrorists fired bullets in the direction of the Israeli operatives, a 7-year-old police canine named Django was killed in action when he threw himself into the line of fire.

Django prevented the lives of the involved fighters from being harmed by throwing himself “into the line of fire as a shield to selflessly save his partners,” a Border Police statement said of the dog

Django was an active team member in hundreds of elite Yamam counter-terrorism operations working alongside the unit’s fighters in stopping attacks and conducting arrests.

