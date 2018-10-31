FOX NEWS:

The U.S. Border Patrol this week reportedly told Texas landowners along the U.S.-Mexico border to prepare for a possible influx of “armed civilians” on their property as the migrant caravan moves closer to the U.S., a report said.

The Associated Press reported that these civilians say they intend to support the National Guard and Border Patrol to prevent the illegal migrants from crossing into the U.S.

But some see the move as a negative, arguing that the armed civilians’ presence would add even more tension should there be a confrontation.

Three activists told the AP they were going to the border or organizing others, and groups on Facebook have posted warnings about the caravan. One said it was “imperative that we have boots on the ground.” Another wrote: “WAR! SECURE THE BORDER NOW!”

President Trump tweeted on Monday, “This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!”