Border Patrol Union Says 7K Illegals Enter U.S. Daily

Here’s a fact the Biden administration would sure like to bury — 7,000 illegal aliens are reportedly entering the U.S. on a daily basis. The Border Patrol Union, which is funded and administered by BP agents (meaning it’s not a federal entity), posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Aug. 29:

While the Biden Admin misdirects your attention with stupid crap like how they’re going to “save” you $39 in energy costs on a ceiling fan that will cost more to manufacture and buy…



…there will be around 7,000 more illegal aliens crashing the border today and every day.

One commenter added, “Our BorderPatrol [sic] is doing a great job, overwhelmed and pulled from their duties too many times. While they are pulled out of their sectors, thousands of illegals flood that area. How many terrorists have entered our country since Joe entered the scene? Thousands!!!”

Border Patrol arrested a whopping 12,028 criminal illegals in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, and the criminals keep coming. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics on criminal illegals apprehended FY2023 to date (last updated Aug. 16) is 10,810 criminal illegals. There was also a 600% spike in potential “national security risk” migrants (i.e. potential terrorists) apprehended in FY2022, a total of 25,627 individuals — hence the Border Patrol Union is warning that thousands of terrorists could be entering the U.S. illegally.

To give you an idea of how this might affect you, illegal aliens have committed over 430,000 criminal offenses in Texas alone since 2011.

