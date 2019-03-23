The Washington Times

Man was found in wheelchair on island, claimed he got there himself.

Border Patrol agents had to rescue a double-amputee illegal immigrant in a wheelchair from an island in the middle of the Rio Grande this week, a day after pulling a deaf and dumb man from the water. The rescues are part of a pattern of increasingly frail or ailing migrants attempting to sneak into the U.S., assisted by smuggling cartels eager to cash in on lax American enforcement policies.

