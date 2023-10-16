Border Patrol Reports Recent Apprehensions of ‘Special Interest’ Iranians at Open US Southern Border – Raises Red Flags of Significant Terror Threat

US Customs and Border Patrol reported that four Iranians were apprehended at the open US southern border in the last month.

The Iranians were considered “special interest aliens.”

Via FOX News reporter Griff Jenkins:

More from Griff: “A single male from Iran was apprehended at the border on Sunday. Three other men from Egypt and Lebanon were captured at the border last week.”

More from Griff.

How are border patrol agents able to capture any terrorists when the border under Joe Biden is wide open?

There are 1.5 million illegal alien ‘got-aways’ who have entered into the US during Joe Biden’s watch who were not apprehended at the border and did not want to be apprehended at the border.

READ MORE