A tweet posted last week by a Border Patrol official that included a photo of a man described as a “potential terrorist” ​was taken down because Customs and Border Protection said it contained “law enforcement sensitive information,” according to a report Tuesday. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem​ tweeted on Dec. 20 about an unidentified 21-year-old man who had been nabbed near Yuma, Ariz., the week before. “#USBP #YumaSector agents apprehended a potential terrorist who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico Thursday night,” Clem wrote. “The 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity.” CBP spokesman Luis Miranda said in a statement to Fox News that the posting was removed because “it contained law enforcement sensitive information, violating agency protocols.” “All individuals encountered at or between U.S. ports of entry are screened and vetted against a broad range of law enforcement and intelligence information to determine if they pose a threat to national security or public safety, consistent with the law,” ​Miranda’s ​statement said.

