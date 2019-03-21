In the early morning hours on Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, detained over 400 illegal immigrants in the span of five minutes. The first group of 194 illegal border crossers turned themselves in at 2:45 a.m. Just five minutes later, at 2:50 a.m., a second group of 252 people were apprehended just a few miles west of the first group. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the group consisted of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied children, in a press release.

READ MORE AT THE FEDERALIST