THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A government watchdog is warning of a potentially “violent” situation at one Border Patrol station on the U.S.-Mexico border where migrants are held in unsafe conditions. Even so, Homeland Security officials are not planning changes anytime soon.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General released a report Friday that found “dangerous overcrowding” among adults being held at the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center in West Texas.

During an unannounced trip to the border May 7 to 8, Inspector General Office workers observed 900 people being held at a facility where the maximum capacity is 125 people.

Inspectors peered into cells and found 76 people in one fit for a dozen people. Another cell suitable for eight people held 41. A third cell with capacity for 35 was holding 155 people.

“Border Patrol agents told us some of the detainees had been held in standing-room-only conditions for days or weeks,” the inspector general report states.