Border Patrol dumps buses full of MIGRANTS at overwhelmed San Diego center as California city continues to struggle with 1,200 arrivals every DAY

US Border patrol agents continue to dump migrants – including many who entered the country illegally – at a transit center in San Diego, overwhelming the city that already experiences 1,200 arrivals each day.

New photos show the shocking moment buses of migrants from central America, the Middle East and Africa arrive at the center.

There, they are met with social workers who help them book flights and bus tickets to other parts of the nation. San Diego shelters have struggled with the influx of migrants under Joe Biden’s lax border policies.

San Diego has seen more than 1,000 migrants arrive a day with many coming to the Iris Ave Transit Center in Otay Mesa West. The center welcomes 800 to 1,200 migrants a day.

The center, located a short ride from the border, offers arrivals haircuts, washing facilities and the opportunity to pick up fresh clothes and personal care items.

