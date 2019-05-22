THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost is expected to leave her post by December, according to several high-ranking former Department of Homeland Security and union officials with first-hand knowledge of the plan.

Provost, the first woman to lead the 95-year-old federal law enforcement agency, will retire by the year’s end, wrapping up her 24-year career, the Washington Examiner has learned.

The 48-year-old lifetime Border Patrol employee has served as permanent chief for less than a year. She was acting chief from April 2017 through August 2018 and officially took over late last summer after Robert Perez was confirmed by the Senate as deputy commissioner of Border Patrol’s parent agency, Customs and Border Protection.