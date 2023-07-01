Breitbart

A video provided to Fox News shows a Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agent appearing to cut a Texas-erected razor-wire border barrier. After opening the barrier, the agent allowed multiple migrants to enter the U.S. freely. Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video that appears to show a Border Patrol agent cutting a razor-wire border barrier on private property near Eagle Pass, Texas. The state of Texas erected the barrier with the permission of the land owner to deter or turn back migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally. Melugin said an unnamed source provided the video showing what is believed to be the first time a Border Patrol agent has cut the Texas-erected barrier built under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission. Not only does the Texas Department of Public Safety have permission from the land owner to erect the barrier along the edge of their property, but the State also has permission to arrest migrants who cross the barrier for criminal trespass, DPS officials told Melugin.

