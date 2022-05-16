THE CENTRE SQUARE:

Drug overdoses spiked last year alongside a significant rise in illegal immigration, raising questions about how the increased traffic at the border could be leading to more drug deaths.

Newly released data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a significant rise in drug overdoses last year at a record 107,000 deaths. At the same time, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported a surge in illegal immigration in 2021.

“In FY 2021, CBP recorded a total of 1.72 million enforcement encounters, including 146,054 encounters of unaccompanied children, 478,492 encounters of individuals in family units, and 1,098,500 encounters of single adults,” the agency said.

