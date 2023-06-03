Border crossers are getting into the United States via a loophole in President Joe Biden’s migrant mobile app which allows foreign nationals in Mexico to schedule appointments at the southern border for release into the nation’s interior.

For more than two years, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has implemented a number of programs in its expansive catch and release network, including the “CBP One” mobile app.

The mobile app entices foreign nationals in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with DHS officials at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Border Report now reveals that even border crossers who are not eligible or failing to secure appointments through the mobile app are using a loophole in the system to get into the U.S. interior.

