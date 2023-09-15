Border Crisis: Video Shows Baby Clothes, Opened Condom Packs on Southern Border

Video obtained by Breitbart News of John Rourke’s “Great American Cleanup” on the southern border shows some of the trash left behind by migrants, including baby clothes and opened condom packs.

This year’s cleanup took place in Brownsville, Texas, and Breitbart News obtained footage from the cleanup, which showcases some of the disturbing findings as Americans clean up trash in the border town.

“Children’s clothing little babies, this is a onesie. … These poor freaking children,” Rourke, owner of Blue Line Moving, said before finding an open condom wrapper next to the children’s clothes.

More here.