Border Crisis Leads to 13-Hour Wait Times for Legal Crossings at Texas-Mexico Ports of Entry

Residents in Mexico are furious as the ongoing border crisis along the Texas-Mexico border has practically frozen all legal crossings. In some locations, people legally authorized to enter the U.S. have to wait 13 hours in line to cross through a port of entry.

The long wait times come as overwhelmed and understaffed U.S. federal authorities are forced to deal with record-setting numbers of migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande and making claims of credible fear to avoid deportation. This influx of migrants forced U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop the rail bridge in Eagle Pass and close legal crossing lanes at its ports of entry to move officers to assist in transporting, processing, and caring for the thousands of migrants that are crossing the river each day.

