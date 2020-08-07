The administration’s top border official said Thursday that illegal immigrants have a duty to the world to stop coming to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying some of them are making the trip knowing they have the disease and risk spreading it far and wide.

Mark Morgan, acting head of Customs and Border Protection, said illegal border crossings rose about 25% in July compared with a month earlier.

Mr. Morgan said dozens are packed inside stash houses and motel rooms, or stuffed into trunks or tractor-trailers, which he called “perfect incubators for COVID-19.”

