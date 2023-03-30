President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief is complaining Congress’ immigration laws block him from filling even more U.S. jobs with even more foreign workers.

“Regrettably, our legal immigration system is not designed to meet the need of employers here in the United States,” Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkjas told the Senate’s judiciary committee on Tuesday, adding:

Individuals from other countries want to come here to work, even seasonally, even temporarily, earn the money that they can bring back to their home countries and support their families there.

Polls show that Americans strongly favor the existing but unenforced laws that ban CEOs and investors from hiring illegal workers. Those border laws were intended to protect American families from cost-cutting employers, but have been ignored for many years.

Since 2021, Mayorkas has opened and expanded many loopholes and exemptions — and stopped enforcement of some laws — to welcome at least three million southern foreign workers, plus at least two million legal migrants.

