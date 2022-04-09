BREITBART:

Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief says the “core founding principle” of the United States is “equity,” and that he is building an immigration system built on “equity.”

“It is all about achieving equity, which is really the core founding principle of our country,” Alejandro Mayorkas declared at a meeting hosted by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

“We, as a Department of Homeland Security [DHS], are your Department of Homeland Security as much as anyone else’s and we need to live that in the equity that we demonstrate,” he told the mostly black audience.

“Equity” is a vague term being used by activists to call for government-controlled redistribution of wealth, jobs, and status throughout the United States’ increasingly diverse, chaotic, unequal, and divided society. For example, the Merriam-Webster dictionary describes the term as “Equity is often related to justice or proportional fairness … Equality differs from equity in that it relates more to sameness or equal distribution.”

Mayorkas’s embrace of “equity” — not equality, or color-blind enforcement of Congress’s laws — seems to be shaping his policies at the DHS, including his selective enforcement of the nation’s popular immigration laws.

