President Joe Biden’s border chief is blaming the cartels for the deaths of 50 illegal migrants in a container truck found 150 miles north of the border that he is responsible for guarding.

The cartels “cruelty is illustrated very powerfully in the tragedy that was just experienced yesterday in San Antonio where we have now, I think, 50 people are dying in the trailer of a truck that were seeking to enter the United States illegally,” border chief Alejandro Mayorkas said in a June 28 interview with Patrick Yoes, the president of the National Fraternal Order of Police.

But the migrants had already passed through the U.S. border, whose security is Mayorkas’ responsibility, as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“There’s no question that the smugglers are often the ones most immediately responsible, and they really are the scum of the earth,” responded Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies, adding:

The administration shares the responsibility for these deaths because it is luring illegal migrants to take these kinds of potentially fatal risks.

