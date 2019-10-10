NATIONAL REVIEW:

Migrant apprehensions at the U.S. southern border approached the one million mark over the past fiscal year, the highest level in 12 years, immigration authorities announced Tuesday.

Border authorities arrested more than 975,000 individuals during fiscal 2019, which ended September 30, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Tuesday during a press conference at the White House.

“These are numbers no immigration system in the world is designed to handle,” Morgan said.

The past year saw a “staggering” 88 percent increase in arrests, Morgan added.

At the same time, last month marked the fourth consecutive month of declining apprehensions.

Just over 52,000 individuals were taken into custody in September, an 18 percent decline from August and a stark 65 percent decline from May, when apprehensions peaked at more than 144,000.