DALLAS MORNING NEWS:

Border agents in Texas detained more than 100 unauthorized immigrants hiding in two tractor-trailers that were stopped in Laredo this week.

The first human smuggling scheme was discovered about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Interstate 35 checkpoint, authorities say.

Agents were inspecting an 18-wheeler when they found 65 people in the stifling trailer. The border crossers were in good health, despite the temperature being over 90 degrees inside.

The second smuggling attempt was discovered at 2:30 a.m. Monday, also at the I-35 checkpoint.

This time, agents found 49 people in a refrigerated trailer, which was 59 degrees inside. They, too, were OK.