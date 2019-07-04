BREITBART:

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) traveled to Juárez, Mexico Wednesday, where he assisted asylum seekers across the Santa Fe bridge into El Paso, Texas, according to reporters who accompanied Booker.

HAPPENING NOW: @SenBooker escorts victims of abuse seeking asylum across the Santa Fe bridge from Juárez, Mexico to El Paso, TX. The asylum seekers were sent back to Mexico under the MPP program. They have asked for their identities to be protected. @CoryBooker pic.twitter.com/FKXcIZAmHC — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 3, 2019

In a video shared to Twitter this afternoon, Booker is shown holding up a child and hugging him as he arrived with him in El Paso.

“I’m going to fight for these five folks and do everything I can to see that they get fairly evaluated,” Booker said after he arrived in El Paso. “This is a long process that they’re now engaged in and I’m gonna make sure my office does the right thing…”