Booker takes campaign to Mexico, assists asylum seekers

BREITBART:

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) traveled to Juárez, Mexico Wednesday, where he assisted asylum seekers across the Santa Fe bridge into El Paso, Texas, according to reporters who accompanied Booker.

In a video shared to Twitter this afternoon, Booker is shown holding up a child and hugging him as he arrived with him in El Paso.

“I’m going to fight for these five folks and do everything I can to see that they get fairly evaluated,” Booker said after he arrived in El Paso. “This is a long process that they’re now engaged in and I’m gonna make sure my office does the right thing…”

