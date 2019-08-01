MEDIAITE:

In a stunning multi-part exchange, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) absolutely torched former Vice President Joe Biden on several different topics – including, notably, criminal justice.

In a tense skirmish early which took place over two segments in Wednesday night’s presidential debate, the New Jersey senator called out Biden for being involved with a great deal of criminal justice legislation for the past four decades that has “lock[ed] people up, not lift[ed] them up.”

“If you want to compare records and I’m shocked that you do, I am happy to do that,” Booker said in a brutal jab. “Because all the problems that he is talking about that he created, I actually led the bill that got passed into law that reverses the damages that your bills that you were bragging calling it the Biden crime bill up until 2015.”

Biden defended his work as reflecting the consensus view at the time, then ripped Booker for policies he enacted as mayor of Newark.