THE HILL:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Thursday released emails from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time as a White House counsel, escalating a heated fight over his documents.

Booker released approximately 12 pages of emails tied to discussions Kavanaugh had on racial inequality including one email thread titled “racial profiling.”

The documents are marked “committee confidential,” meaning they are not supposed to be discussed or released publicly.

But the move comes after Booker said during a heated debate on Kavanaugh’s third day before the Judiciary Committee that he would release the email thread.

“I am right now, before your process is finished, I am going to release the email about racial profiling, and I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” Booker said at the hearing.

Booker acknowledged that he would be “knowingly violating the rules.”