During a faith breakfast in Columbia, SC on Saturday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, was asked if he would be willing to have “an audience” with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Farrakhan in recent years has made many outlandish and antisemitic remarks. Booker said he did not feel as if he needed to meet with him but said that he would not rule it out.

“I live in Newark, so we have famous Mosque 25,” Booker said. “We have Nation of Islam there. As mayor, I meet with lots of folks talking to him. I have heard Minister Farrakhan’s speeches for a lot of my life. So, I don’t feel like I need to do that, but I’m not one of these people that says I wouldn’t sit down with anybody to hear what they have to say. But, I live on a neighborhood where I’m getting guys on the streets offering and selling his works. I am very familiar with Minister Louis Farrakhan and his beliefs and his values.”