BREITBART:

Paul ‘Bono’ Hewson, through his demonic alter ego ‘MacPhisto’, compared European populist leaders who oppose open borders to the devil at a concert in Milan, Italy.

With a computer-generated demon’s mask on his face, projected onto a large screen at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Bono told the audience: “My people [devils] are arriving all over Europe” — but he was not referring to illegal migrants or jihadists.

#SJW celebrity #Bono from #U2 preaching again.. This time at a concert in Milan. Dressed as the devil he says: “My people are all over Europe. They go by many names. In Sweden they call themselves democrats, in Poland.. even I can’t pronounce it. Here in #Italy it’s #Salvini” pic.twitter.com/VEZrplYA1w — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) October 19, 2018

“They go by many names, my people,” he explained.

“In Sweden they call themselves Democrats, Swedish Democrats.

“In France, they keep changing their names,” referring to the Marine Le Pen-fronted National Rally, previously called Front National.

“In Poland they have names I cannot even pronounce. In Hungary, well there they are hungry for me.

“In Italy, well you have a few to choose from, don’t you? My hot tip is Matteo Salvini.

“Remember they have many names but they always have the same face. Mine,” Bono — or ‘MacPhisto’ — added.