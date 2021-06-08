The Scottish Sun:

A PORN star wanted by police in Bali after filming herself having sex on a sacred mountain is in hiding in Russia.

A new video clip posted online show Veronika Troshina, 22, with her pet cat in St Petersburg and nearby Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea.

Cops in Indonesia have been seeking to track down the actress and her boyfriend over a lewd video uploaded to Pornhub which has been viewed 1.2 million times.

The X-rated sequence was reportedly filmed last year on Mount Batur in the tourist island.

An active volcano, the sacred mountain is believed to be the home of Lord Brahma, who is often symbolised with a fire ring.

But Veronika has continued to taunt police with her TikTok bio reading” “I guess you saw me somewhere…”

She and partner Mikhail Morozov, 26, have not yet spoken on the sex video which has sparked outrage in Bali.

The couple could face up to two years and eight months in jail if detained over the lewd film which is now blocked online.

