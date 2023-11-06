Bonfire Night Chaos as Black-Clad Youths Attack Police with Petrol Bombs, Fireworks in Edinburgh

Chaos broke out in Edinburgh on Sunday evening as the United Kingdom celebrated Bonfire Night, with roaming gangs of youths attacking Scottish police officers and firefighters with fireworks and petrol bombs.

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, which is celebrated on the fifth of November in Britain to mark the anniversary of the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot to blow up the State Opening of Parliament in 1605, once again saw outbursts of violence in the Scottish capital of Edinburg.

According to a report from Scotland’s National newspaper, a mob of around 100 black-clad youths gathered on Hay Avenue in the Niddrie area of the city, where violence was also witnessed last year. When they were confronted by police, miscreants began hurling petrol bombs and shooting fireworks at officers.

