Every year, more than 7,000 American citizens and green card-holders lose out on United States taxpayer-funded residencies to foreign nationals despite having earned their degrees as medical graduate physicians, bombshell congressional testimony reveals.

Kevin Lynn with Doctors Without Jobs unveiled the data to the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship on Tuesday, sounding the alarm on “graduate medical education profiteers.”

“Each year, over 7,000 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent resident medical graduate physicians — with include seniors and prior-year graduates — do not match for a medical residency, all of whom are qualified, ready, and willing doctors who have been sidelined and are waiting to serve their communities now,” Lynn said:

In 2021, over 4,000 non-citizen foreign-trained physicians received residencies in the U.S. This is an enormous increase when 10 years prior, 2,700 foreign-trained physicians received residencies. Between 2011 and 2021, more than 40,000 non-U.S. citizens, foreign-trained physicians were given U.S. taxpayer-funded residencies. Each residency costs taxpayers $150,000 a year. We are subsidizing foreign doctors. [Emphasis added]

As Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) noted in the hearing, more than 10,000 American doctors remain unmatched for residencies, while about 10,000 healthcare workers have been fired in recent months over Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandates.

